Optical Transceivers Market 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | Market Reports World

Short Details of Optical Transceivers Market Report – An optical transceiver is also called fiber optic transmitter and receiver. The role of the optical module is photoelectric conversion. The transmitter end takes in and converts the electrical signal into light, after the optical fiber transmission in the fiber cable plant; the receiver end again converts the light signal into electrical signal. Both the receiver and the transmitter ends have their own circuitry and can handle transmissions in both directions.

Global Optical Transceivers market competition by top manufacturers

Finisar

Avago

Oclaro

Lumentum

Sumitomo

Accelink

Fujitsu

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

NeoPhotonics

Source Photonics

Ciena

Oplink

Huawei

Infinera

Emcore

ACON

Yokogawa

ATOP

ColorChip



The Scope of the Report:

The optical transceivers industry is a late start but quickly developing industry. It was accompanied by Telecom and Datacom development.

The main components of Optical Transceivers have high technical content. The price of these main components is stable. Due to the high added value of optical transceivers, main components prices had little effect on prices.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the communication technology developed areas. Resources giant vertically integrated industries, which makes them maintain market share. In order to reduce production costs, major producersâ factories shifted to lower-cost areas

The worldwide market for Optical Transceivers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.5% over the next five years, will reach 15600 million US$ in 2024, from 4410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Optical Transceivers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

SFP

SFP+

QSFP/QSFP+

XFP

CXP By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Telecom