Oral Mucositis Drugs Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Oral mucositis is the most common complication of chemotherapy, and occurs usually in the people suffering from head and neck cancer. It causes damage to mucosal lining of the mouth which results in formation of ulcers and infections. The disease occurs usually occurs after 5 to 10 days of a chemotherapy process in cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to different problems such as severe pain in mouth, lack of nutrition due to inability to eat, increased risk of infections due to open sores in the oral cavity. The disease usually lasts for one week to six weeks or more.

3M Healthcare

GSK

Pfizer

Colgate-Palmolive

Norgine

BiovitrumÂ

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

EUSAÂ Pharma

Camurus

Mission Pharmacal

Clinigen Group

Midatech Pharma

Alliance Pharma

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Oral Mucositis Drugs Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Oral Mucositis Drugs Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Oral Mucositis Drugs Market Types:

Mouthwash

PainÂ ControlÂ Medication

Other Oral Mucositis Drugs Market Applications:

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy Oral Mucositis Drugs Market Applications:

The classification of Oral Mucositis Drugs includes Mouthwash, Pain Control Medication and Other, the sales of Mouthwash are 16.9 million units, with its market share 48.8%. And the sales market share of Pain Control Medication is 38% in 2017.

Oral Mucositis Drugs is widely used to Chemotherapy Oral Mucositis and Radiotherapy Oral Mucositis. The most proportion of Oral Mucositis Drugs is to Radiotherapy Oral Mucositis, and the proportion is about 69.6% in 2017.

North America region is the largest supplier of Oral Mucositis Drugs, with a production market share nearly 53.6% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Oral Mucositis Drugs, enjoying production market share nearly 33.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest sales place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 26.9% in 2017. China is an important market of Oral Mucositis Drugs in Asia, accounting for 7.6% sales market share of global market.

The worldwide market for Oral Mucositis Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.