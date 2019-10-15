Oral Spray Market Outline: Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

Oral Spray is a product sprayed into the mouth for the purpose of eliminating (or at least covering up) halitosis or treat diseases like cold, cough, stomatitis and some others. The common flavors include cinnamon, spearmint and peppermint. With a handy pocket-sized spray bottle, the oral spray is convenient to use.

Johnson & Johnson

Sunstar

Lion Corporation

Dr. Fresh

Inc and many more

Daily Oral Care Spray is used as Mouth Freshener, Mouth Moisturizing, Oral Sanitary appliances, etc. Global key manufacturers: Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar, Lion Corporation, Dr. Fresh, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Periproducts, Hello Products LLC, OraLabs, CloSYS, Philips , Thera Breath, Cetylite, Inc. and so on. Drug Oral Spray key manufacturers include Cold-EEZE, Nutra Pharma, GW Pharma, Suda, King Bio Hongqi Pharma, Tianlong Pharma, ZSM and so on.

The production of Daily Oral Care Spray was 159919K Units in 2014, of which 33.66% is produced in US, 23.02% is produced in Europe. The production of Drug Oral Spray was 153542K Units in 2014, of which 49.68% % is produced in US, 33.48% % is produced in Europe

US and Europe are the major Daily Oral Care Spray and Drug Oral Spray sales markets, with global market share of 30.07% and 21.13% in 2014 in Daily Oral Care Spray and 55.16% and 32.03% in 2014 with Drug Oral Spray. China is a potential market; the market share is gradually increased year by year. But Chinese local brands accounted for very little, consumer acceptance of local brands in the China is quite low.

The worldwide market for Oral Spray is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Daily Oral Care Spray

Drug Oral Spray

Others Oral Spray Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Medicine

Skincare Products