Oral Syringes Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

An oral syringe is used to dispense liquid medicine into the mouth. Itâs made up of three main parts: a straw like stopper, the barrel or body and the plunger; some oral syringes also have a cap that fits on the tip of the barrel. An oral syringe has measurement markings on its barrel. It looks almost identical to a hypodermic syringe used to inject medicine under the skin, but uses no needle. Instead, oral syringes have an opening that allows liquid medications to be dispensed into the mouth.

The average price of Oral Syringes is in the decreasing trend, from 148.2 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 140.3 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Oral Syringes includes clear and with colors. The proportion of clear Oral Syringes, in 2016 is about 62.48%%, and the proportion of colorful Oral Syringes in 2016 is about 37.52%.

Market competition is intense. BD is the leader of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Oral Syringes industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Baxter

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Henke

NeoMed

Comar Oral Syringes Market by Types

Clear

Colorful Oral Syringes Market by Applications

Hospitals