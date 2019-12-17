 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Organic Coconut Water Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Organic Coconut Water

GlobalOrganic Coconut Water Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Organic Coconut Water market size.

About Organic Coconut Water:

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

Top Key Players of Organic Coconut Water Market:

  • VITA COCO
  • Coca-Cola(Zico)
  • Pepsico(ONE
  • Amacoco)
  • Naked Juice
  • Maverick Brands
  • Taste Nirvana
  • C2O Pure Coconut Water
  • Tradecons GmbH
  • Amy & Brian
  • Edward & Sons
  • Sococo
  • PECU
  • Grupo Serigy
  • CocoJal
  • UFC Coconut Water
  • CHI Coconut Water
  • Green Coco Europe
  • Koh Coconut

    Major Types covered in the Organic Coconut Water Market report are:

  • Pure Coconut Water
  • Mixed Coconut Water

    Major Applications covered in the Organic Coconut Water Market report are:

  • 0-14 yrs
  • 15-34 yrs
  • 35-54 yrs
  • 55 yrs up

    Scope of Organic Coconut Water Market:

  • First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.
  • Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.
  • Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Organic Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Organic Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Organic Coconut Water product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Coconut Water, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Coconut Water in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Organic Coconut Water competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Organic Coconut Water breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Organic Coconut Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Coconut Water sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Organic Coconut Water Market Report pages: 138

    1 Organic Coconut Water Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Organic Coconut Water by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Organic Coconut Water Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Organic Coconut Water Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Organic Coconut Water Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Organic Coconut Water Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

