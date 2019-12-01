 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Organic Coconut Water Market 2019: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Organic Coconut Water

GlobalOrganic Coconut Water Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Organic Coconut Water Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Organic Coconut Water Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Organic Coconut Water Market Manufactures:

  • VITA COCO
  • Coca-Cola(Zico)
  • Pepsico(ONE
  • Amacoco)
  • Naked Juice
  • Maverick Brands
  • Taste Nirvana
  • C2O Pure Coconut Water
  • Tradecons GmbH
  • Amy & Brian
  • Edward & Sons
  • Sococo
  • PECU
  • Grupo Serigy
  • CocoJal
  • UFC Coconut Water
  • CHI Coconut Water
  • Green Coco Europe
  • Koh Coconut

    Organic Coconut Water Market Types:

  • Pure Coconut Water
  • Mixed Coconut Water

    Organic Coconut Water Market Applications:

  • 0-14 yrs
  • 15-34 yrs
  • 35-54 yrs
  • 55 yrs up

    Scope of Reports:

  • First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.
  • Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.
  • Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Organic Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Organic Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Organic Coconut Water Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Organic Coconut Water Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Organic Coconut Water manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Organic Coconut Water market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license):  

