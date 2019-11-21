Organic Pigments Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

Global “Organic Pigments Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Organic Pigments in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Organic Pigments Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment

The report provides a basic overview of the Organic Pigments industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Organic Pigments Market Types:

Azoic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-performance Pigments

Other Organic Pigments Market Applications:

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Others

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc.

The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the worlds largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

The worldwide market for Organic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9540 million US$ in 2024, from 7140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.