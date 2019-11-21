 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Organic Pigments Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Organic Pigments

Global “Organic Pigments Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Organic Pigments in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Organic Pigments Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • ASF
  • Clariant
  • DIC
  • Huntsman
  • Toyoink
  • North American Chemical
  • Lily Group
  • Heubach Group
  • Sudarshan
  • Jeco Group
  • Xinguang
  • Sanyo Color Works
  • Shuangle
  • Flint Group
  • Cappelle Pigment
  • DCC
  • Dainichiseika
  • Sunshine Pigment
  • Apollo Colors
  • FHI
  • Ruian Baoyuan
  • Yuhong New Plastic
  • Hongyan Pigment
  • PYOSA
  • KolorJet Chemicals
  • Everbright Pigment

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Organic Pigments industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Organic Pigments Market Types:

  • Azoic Pigments
  • Phthalocyanine Pigments
  • High-performance Pigments
  • Other

    Organic Pigments Market Applications:

  • Printing Inks
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Plastics & Rubber
  • Others

    Finally, the Organic Pigments market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Organic Pigments market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc.
  • The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the worlds largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.
  • To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.
  • The worldwide market for Organic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9540 million US$ in 2024, from 7140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Organic Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Organic Pigments Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Organic Pigments by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Organic Pigments Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Organic Pigments Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Organic Pigments Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Organic Pigments Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Organic Pigments Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Organic Pigments Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Organic Pigments Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Organic Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

