Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Dominating Key Players:

Kemet

AVX

Vishay

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Hongda Electronics Corp

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields.

ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?100

ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200

ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?200 Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Applications:

Automotive

Military

Portable consumer

Medical