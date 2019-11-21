Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors industry.

Geographically, Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Repot:

Kemet

AVX

Vishay

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Hongda Electronics Corp

Sunlord About Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors: Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields. Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Industry report begins with a basic Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Types:

ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] ï¼100

ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] 100-200

ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] ï¼200 Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Applications:

Automotive

Military

Portable consumer

Medical

Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption quantity and manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017.

In the industry, Kemet profits most in 2016 and recent years, while AVX and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.99%, 27.05% and 15.14% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, including ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] ï¼100, ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] 100-200 and ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] ï¼200. And ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] 100-200 is the main type for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, and the ESR at 100kHz [mÎ©] 100-200 reached a sales volume of approximately 48.98 M Unit in 2017, with 35.86% of global sales volume.

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.