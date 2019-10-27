Organic Rice Market 2024: Industrial Chain Analysis and Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

About Organic Rice

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

Organic Rice Market Key Players:

Doguets Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

C.P. Group

Global Organic Rice market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Organic Rice has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Organic Rice in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Organic Rice Market Types:

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice Organic Rice Market Applications:

Direct edible

Deep processing

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.