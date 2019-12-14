Organic Wine Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "Organic Wine Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Organic Wine industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Organic Wine Market Analysis:

Organic wine is produced from grapes that are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. There are more than 2,000 organic wine producers globally. Since organic grape cultivation does not make use of any harmful chemicals, it is beneficial for both the environment and the crop. Grapes constitute one of those agricultural products that receive the heaviest application of pesticides, and conventional wines produced from such grapes generally contain pesticide residues. However, since organic wine is prepared from organic grapes, it is free from pesticide residues.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global organic wine market is the emergence of new packaging strategies. Innovative packaging will help attract the consumers and also assist in increasing the shelf life of the product. An attractive packaging offers better visibility for the product among the consumers and also raises the customers interest in the product.

The global Organic Wine market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Organic Wine Market Are:

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Organic Wine Market Segmentation by Types:

Organic Sparkling Wine

Organic Still Wine

Organic Wine Market Segmentation by Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Channel

Other

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

