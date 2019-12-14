 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

GlobalOriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) globally.

About Oriented Strand Board (OSB):

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Manufactures:

  • orbord
  • LP
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Kronospan
  • Weyerhaeuser NR Company
  • Huber
  • Tolko
  • Swiss Krono Group
  • Martco
  • Egger
  • Medite Smartply
  • DOK Kalevala
  • Dieffenbacher
  • Langboard
  • Luli Group
  • Baoyuan Wood

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13997177

    Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Types:

  • OSB/1
  • OSB/2
  • OSB/3
  • OSB/4

    Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Industrial Packaging
  • Interior Furnishing
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997177   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report:

  • Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K mÂ³ in 2018 from 23658 K mÂ³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.
  • In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oriented Strand Board (OSB), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13997177   

    1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Pedelec Market 2019 Global Technology, Size, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Global Glycerin Market Report 2019 – Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market 2019-2024 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Size, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Kinesio Tape Market 2019âGlobal Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

    Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.