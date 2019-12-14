Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Global "Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market for 2019-2024.

About Oriented Strand Board (OSB):

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Manufactures:

orbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Applications:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K mÂ³ in 2018 from 23658 K mÂ³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.

Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.