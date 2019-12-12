Ornamental Fish Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Ornamental Fish:

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

Ornamental Fish Market Manufactures:

Liuji

Jiahe

Wanjin

Haojin

Ornamental Fish Market Types:

Freshwater fish

Marine fish Ornamental Fish Market Applications:

Commercial application

Residential application

Scope of Ornamental Fish Market Report:

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

Ornamental fish market is highly fragmented in terms of fish kinds, living environment and shape, but its markets can broadly be categorized as freshwater fish and marine fish. USA, UK, Japan, and China are the worlds major countries importing the ornamental fish. Ornamental fish production in United States is mainly concentrated in Florida. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Singapore are major global exporters. Ornamental fish mainly produced in Asia. Singapore is the worlds major exporter of ornamental fish. Singapore companies main business is to do import-export trade, while there will be some ornamental fish stock in these company.

In 2015, the world production of ornamental fish reached 723415 MT. Globally, ornamental fish producers are concentrated in Asia, USA, etc. The market of ornamental fish is regional. Leading players in ornamental fish industry are Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals, etc.

Ornamental fish is a fragmented industry with a variety of middle sized and small local privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just 2.45% of the market.

In terms of acquisition channel, ornamental fish can be hunted and cultivated. Generally, most suppliers breeding brood fish themselves or purchase brood fish from the market to cultivate ornamental fish. Major raw materials involves in the cultivation are Feed, Broodstocks, Medicine, etc.

The consumption of ornamental fish can be classified as residential application and commercial application. Residential consumption amount of ornamental fish reached to 529467 MT in 2015, which accounted for 73.19% of world ornamental fish consumption.

The worldwide market for Ornamental Fish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million US$ in 2024, from 8380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.