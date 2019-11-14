Ortho Cresol Market 2019 Shows Expected Growth from 2024 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Global “ Ortho Cresol Market ”Market 2019 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Ortho Cresol Industry report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth.

Short Details Of Ortho Cresol Market Report – Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Global Ortho Cresol market competition by top manufacturers

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÃTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang

And many More…………………..

Scope of the Report:

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.The worldwide market for Ortho Cresol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Ortho Cresol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ortho Cresol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Ortho Cresol Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Ortho Cresol Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Ortho Cresol Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ortho Cresol Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Ortho Cresol Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Ortho Cresol by Country

5.1 North America Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Ortho Cresol Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Ortho Cresol Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Ortho Cresol by Country

8.1 South America Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Ortho Cresol Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Ortho Cresol Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Ortho Cresol Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Ortho Cresol Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Ortho Cresol Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ortho Cresol Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Ortho Cresol Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Ortho Cresol Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Ortho Cresol Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Ortho Cresol Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Ortho Cresol Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

