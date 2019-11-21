Ortho Cresol Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global Ortho Cresol Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Ortho Cresol Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Ortho Cresol industry.

Geographically, Ortho Cresol Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ortho Cresol including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038047

Manufacturers in Ortho Cresol Market Repot:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÃTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang About Ortho Cresol: Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol. Ortho Cresol Industry report begins with a basic Ortho Cresol market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Ortho Cresol Market Types:

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process Ortho Cresol Market Applications:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038047 Questions Answered in the report: What will the market growth rate of Ortho Cresol market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Ortho Cresol?

Who are the key manufacturers in Ortho Cresol space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ortho Cresol?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Ortho Cresol market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Ortho Cresol opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ortho Cresol market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ortho Cresol market? Scope of Report:

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

The worldwide market for Ortho Cresol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.