Ortho Cresol Market Research Report includes Sales Volume by Type (2019-2024)

About Ortho Cresol

Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Ortho Cresol Market Key Players:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process Ortho Cresol Market Applications:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

The worldwide market for Ortho Cresol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.