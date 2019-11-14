Orthodontic Supplies Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2024 with Top Players – MarketReportsWorld.com

The global “Orthodontic Supplies Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Orthodontic Supplies Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report – Orthodontic Supplies is used for Orthodontic treatment which is the branch of dentistry that corrects teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly. Teeth that are crooked or not in the right place can also detract from ones appearance. The benefits of orthodontic treatment include a healthier mouth, a more pleasing appearance, and teeth that are more likely to last a lifetime.

Global Orthodontic Supplies market competition by top manufacturers

Align Technology

Danaher

3M Unitek (US)

American Orthodontics

DENTSPLY

BioMers Pte

Tomy

Ortho Organizers

Dentaurum

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

ClearCorrect

Shinye Odontology

Forestadent

Protect

Xincheng 3B

The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher and 3M Unitek, which accounts for 49.16% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Shinye Odontology, 3M Unitek(OJR) and Protect.

The main raw materials of orthodontic supplies are metal powder, steel wire, nitinol wire as well as product packaging materials. These upstream materials are mainly the bulk of industrial products which have many manufacturers and fierce competition. So, the enterprises have not dependence on suppliers. The proportion of raw material costs in the enterprise accounted for 60.87%.

The worldwide market for Orthodontic Supplies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 3810 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Orthodontic Supplies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fixed braces

Removable braces

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

For Adults

For Teenagers





