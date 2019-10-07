Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2023

The “Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market is predicted to develop CAGR at 23.97% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.
3D printing technologies are increasingly being used to develop patient-matched (or patient-specific) devices and surgical instrumentation by using a patients own medical imaging. The nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables clinicians to fabricate customized implants that involve complex shapes and geometric features. 3D printing is also finding increasing application in the development of customized surgical implants. As 3D printing can quickly produce customized surgical implants, it solves an important problem in orthopedics, namely, that traditional implants are often unsatisfactory for a significant number of patients. Therefore, 3D printing is an effective solution for such patients as customized implants can be designed to fit precisely into any anatomical defects or malformations. Besides being anatomically correct, customized medical devices can be fabricated from high-quality and biocompatible materials. Ouranalysts have predicted that the orthopedic 3D printing devices market will register a CAGR of almost 26% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices:
Objectives of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the size of the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market, in terms of value and volume
- To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market
- To define, describe, and forecast the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market by type and application
- To forecast the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
Market Dynamics:
Increasing number of orthopedic implant surgeries
The number of orthopedic implant surgeries such as knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder replacement, and spinal implant and craniomaxillofacial implant procedures being performed worldwide is on the rise. After hip and knee replacement. shoulder replacement is the most common joint replacement surgery performed worldwide. Hence, several vendors are offering 3D printing technologies to meet the increasing demand for orthopedic implants.
High initial costs to set up a 3D printing facility
The high capital costs involved in the 3D printing of medical devices restricts its widespread adoption. The high costs are attributed to the cost of the equipment required for 3D printing or outsourced print service contracts as well as the advanced software used in post-processing activities. The time required to produce most 3D printed devices depends on the number of layers to be printed and may range from hours to several days. This limits the viability of their use in mass manufacturing in certain areas unless several hundred 3D printers are purchased and operated simultaneously. Such factors restrict the widespread adoption of orthopedic 3D printing devices.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Segmentation:
The global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market is segmented on the basis of the product as elastomers, adhesives & sealants, resins, and others.
By the application, the global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market is segmented into interior & exterior, electrical system, engine & drive train system, suspension system, and others.
Geographically, the global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Analysis:
Reasons to Acquire this Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
- Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market.
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.
- Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.
