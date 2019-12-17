Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

An orthopedic digit implant is a medical device used for replacing a damaged bone or a missing joint in small joints segment, such as fingers, toes, ankle, elbow, and knee. Orthopedic digit implants are biocompatible, produced from materials such as stainless steel or titanium, and topped with a plastic coating that performs functioning as an artificial cartilage. Types of orthopedic digit implants currently available in the market include metacarpel joint implants (upper extremity), metatarsal joint implants (lower extremity), hemi phalangeal implants, scaphoid bone implants, and toe intramedullary implants.

Prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis has witnessed a surge, resulting into an increasing demand for orthopedic procedures. With increasing awareness about health, the elderly cohort is leading more active lifestyles across the globe, particularly in developed regions, which in turn has led toward more stress and joint injuries. These factors have driven the demand for various orthopedic implants such as the digit implants. Orthopedic digit implants find widespread application in areas such as oncology, and traumatology. With increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries to treat orthopedic diseases, and rapidly penetration of 3D printing technology in orthopedics, potential opportunities will be created for the market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Wright Medical Group

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

TEIJIN NAKASHIMA MEDICAL

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Orthopaedics

VILEX IN TENNESSEE

Merete Medical

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Orthopedic Digit Implants Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Orthopedic Digit Implants Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Segment by Types:

Silicon Pyrocarbon

Nitinol

Titanium

Others

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Other