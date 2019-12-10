Orthopedic Implant Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

An orthopedic implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing joint or bone or to support a damaged bone. The medical implant is mainly fabricated using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and the plastic coating that is done on it acts as an artificial cartilage. Internal fixation is an operation in orthopedics that involves the surgical implementation of implants for the purpose of repairing a bone. Among the most common types of medical implants are the pins, rods, screws and plates used to anchor fractured bones while they heal.Medical innovation and an aging demographic are two key factors behind the growth in the orthopedic implantsector. A rising elderly population is resulting in stronger demand for procedures such as hip and knee replacements. Obesity and a lack of exercise are also key lifestyle factors contributing to a higher rate of conditions such as osteoarthritis and degenerative bone disease. Demand is also strong for trauma-related devices such as spinal implants for those involved in road collisions and sporting accidents. Around 1.35 million children attend a hospital emergency department each year in the United States due to a sport-related injury.

