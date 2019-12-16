Orthopedic Splints Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Global "Orthopedic Splints Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Orthopedic Splints Market for 2019-2024.

About Orthopedic Splints:

A splint is a device used for support or immobilization of a limb or the spine. It can be used in multiple situations, including temporary immobilization of potentially broken bones or damaged joints and support for joints during activity.

Orthopedic Splints Market Manufactures:

JO

3M Healthcare

BSN Medical

Ãssur

Lohmann & Rauscher

DeRoyal

Zimmer Biomet

ORFIT

Parker Medical Associates

Mika Medical

Darco

Spencer

Fiberglass Splints

Polyester Splints

Others Orthopedic Splints Market Applications:

Hospital

The classification of orthopedic splints according to the materials includes fiberglass splints, polyester splints and others, and the proportion of polyester splints in 2016 is about 34%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Market competition is intense. DJO, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Splints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.