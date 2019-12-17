 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools

GlobalOrthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market size.

About Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools:

This report studies the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market. The power tools are required to perform orthopedic surgeries. These power tools assist at various levels while the person is being operated for orthopedic surgeries. The different types of bone drills manufactured by GPC are powerful, reliable, and durable, with the right intrusion power to assist the surgeons to perform their surgeries successfully.

Top Key Players of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market:

  • ePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Medtronic
  • CONMED
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • B. Braun
  • Arthrex
  • OsteoMed
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Brasseler USA
  • De Soutter Medical
  • Adeor
  • MicroAire

    Major Types covered in the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market report are:

  • Electric Powered
  • Battery Operated
  • Pneumatic Powered

    Major Applications covered in the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market report are:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

    Scope of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market:

  • North America (with a revenue market share 41%) accounted for the largest share in the global orthopedic power tools market, followed by Europe in 2017. This is mainly attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and large number of skilled healthcare professionals in North America.
  • By technology, the market is segmented into pneumatic powered, battery operated and electric powered. And the electric powered type cover a revenue market share of 52%.
  • Global players in the industry are partnering with companies and organization based in Asia, in order to expand their geographic presence in this highly lucrative market. This is expected to increase the availability of advanced equipment such as orthopedic power tools in the region. Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Arthrex, OsteoMed, Smith & Nephew, Brasseler USA, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, MicroAire and etc.
  • The worldwide market for Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Report pages: 121

