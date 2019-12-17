Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market size.

About Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools:

This report studies the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools market. The power tools are required to perform orthopedic surgeries. These power tools assist at various levels while the person is being operated for orthopedic surgeries. The different types of bone drills manufactured by GPC are powerful, reliable, and durable, with the right intrusion power to assist the surgeons to perform their surgeries successfully.

Top Key Players of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market:

ePuy Synthes

Stryker

Medtronic

CONMED

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Arthrex

OsteoMed

Smith & Nephew

Brasseler USA

De Soutter Medical

Adeor

MicroAire

Major Types covered in the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market report are:

Electric Powered

Battery Operated

Pneumatic Powered Major Applications covered in the Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market report are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) Scope of Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market:

North America (with a revenue market share 41%) accounted for the largest share in the global orthopedic power tools market, followed by Europe in 2017. This is mainly attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and large number of skilled healthcare professionals in North America.

By technology, the market is segmented into pneumatic powered, battery operated and electric powered. And the electric powered type cover a revenue market share of 52%.

Global players in the industry are partnering with companies and organization based in Asia, in order to expand their geographic presence in this highly lucrative market. This is expected to increase the availability of advanced equipment such as orthopedic power tools in the region. Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tools market include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Arthrex, OsteoMed, Smith & Nephew, Brasseler USA, De Soutter Medical, Adeor, MicroAire and etc.

The worldwide market for Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.