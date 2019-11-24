 Press "Enter" to skip to content

OTC Braces and Support Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

OTC Braces & Support_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “OTC Braces & Support Market” by analysing various key segments of this OTC Braces & Support market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the OTC Braces & Support market competitors.

Regions covered in the OTC Braces & Support Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About OTC Braces & Support Market: 

OTC Braces and Support is an externally applied device used to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.Over-the-counter braces are basic and available in multiple sizes. They are generally slid on or strapped on with Velcro, and are held tightly in place. One of the purposes of these braces is injury protection.The global OTC Braces & Support market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in OTC Braces & Support Market:

  • Breg
  • Ossur
  • Bauerfeind
  • Bsn Medical
  • DJO Global
  • 3M
  • OttoBock
  • DeRoyal
  • Medi
  • ThuasneÂ 
  • Alcare
  • Zimmer
  • Trulife
  • Remington Products
  • Bird and Cronin

    OTC Braces & Support Market by Applications:

  • Ligament Injury
  • Preventive Care
  • Post-operative Rehabilitation
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Cold Bracing

    OTC Braces & Support Market by Types:

  • Knee
  • Back
  • Spine
  • Hip
  • Ankle
  • Foot
  • Shoulder
  • Elbow
  • Hand

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 OTC Braces & Support Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Market Size
    2.1.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 OTC Braces & Support Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 OTC Braces & Support Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 OTC Braces & Support Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 OTC Braces & Support Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global OTC Braces & Support Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 OTC Braces & Support Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 OTC Braces & Support Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 OTC Braces & Support Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 OTC Braces & Support Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers OTC Braces & Support Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OTC Braces & Support Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Sales by Product
    4.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Product
    4.3 OTC Braces & Support Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America OTC Braces & Support by Countries
    6.1.1 North America OTC Braces & Support Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America OTC Braces & Support by Product
    6.3 North America OTC Braces & Support by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe OTC Braces & Support by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe OTC Braces & Support Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe OTC Braces & Support by Product
    7.3 Europe OTC Braces & Support by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support by Product
    9.3 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 OTC Braces & Support Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 OTC Braces & Support Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global OTC Braces & Support Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global OTC Braces & Support Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 OTC Braces & Support Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America OTC Braces & Support Forecast
    12.5 Europe OTC Braces & Support Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific OTC Braces & Support Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America OTC Braces & Support Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa OTC Braces & Support Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 OTC Braces & Support Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

