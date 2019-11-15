OTC Consumer Health Products Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “OTC Consumer Health Products Market” by analysing various key segments of this OTC Consumer Health Products market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the OTC Consumer Health Products market competitors.

Regions covered in the OTC Consumer Health Products Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About OTC Consumer Health Products Market:

OTC consumer health products include the OTC pharmaceutical products which can be defined as the drugs which can be purchased by the customers without the physicianâs prescription. In addition, OTC consumer health products include nutritional supplements and sports nutrition products, among others. The market for OTC consumer health products (powder form) has been segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel. On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into skin care products, nutritional supplement products, oral care products, wound care management products, gastrointestinal products and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, independent pharmacies and retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.Based on indication, this TMR report segments the global OTC consumer health products market into skin care products, oral care products, nutritional supplements, gastrointestinal products, and wound care management products. In 2016, the nutritional supplements segment served the maximum demand, and is expected to remain most fruitful aspect of the market throughout the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the growing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements and the sports nutrition products. The global OTC Consumer Health Products market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in OTC Consumer Health Products Market:

Pfizer

Inc.

American Health

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline plc

Ipsen

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hospital Pharmacy

Independent Pharmacies

Online Sales

OTC Consumer Health Products Market by Types:

Skin Care Products

Oral Care Products

Nutritional Supplements

Wound Care Management Products