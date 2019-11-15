OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market” by analysing various key segments of this OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market competitors.

Regions covered in the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plants seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in Analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.The global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market was 132800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 159800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by Applications:

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestive Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by Types:

OTC Herbal