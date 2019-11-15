 Press "Enter" to skip to content

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market” by analysing various key segments of this OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market competitors.

Regions covered in the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market: 

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plants seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in Analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.The global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market was 132800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 159800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market:

  • Tsumura
  • Schwabe
  • Madaus
  • Weleda
  • Blackmores
  • Arkopharma
  • SIDO MUNCUL
  • Arizona Natural
  • Dabur
  • Herbal Africa
  • Natureâs Answer
  • Bio-Botanica
  • Potterâs
  • Zand
  • Nature Herbs
  • Imperial Ginseng
  • Yunnan Baiyao
  • Tongrentang
  • TASLY
  • Zhongxin
  • Kunming Pharma
  • Sanjiu
  • JZJT
  • Guangzhou Pharma
  • Taiji
  • Haiyao

    OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by Applications:

  • Detoxification Medicine
  • Antipyretic Medicine
  • Digestive Medicine
  • Blood Circulation Medicine

    OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by Types:

  • OTC Herbal
  • Traditional Medicine

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Size
    2.1.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Product
    4.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Product
    4.3 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries
    6.1.1 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Product
    6.3 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Product
    7.3 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Product
    9.3 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Forecast
    12.5 Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

