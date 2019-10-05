Outboard Electric Motors Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

The Outboard Electric Motors Market place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Outboard Electric Motors market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Outboard Electric Motors Market Report – Outboard electric motor is a kind of propulsion system for boats which uses electric as power. Outboard electric motor, commonly referred to as trolling motor or electric Outboard motor, is generally used on very small craft or on small lakes where gasoline motor is prohibited or used as a secondary means of propulsion on larger craft, and can also be used as repositioning thrusters while fishing.

Global Outboard Electric Motors market competition by top manufacturers

Torqeedo

Minn Kota

MotorGuide

AquaWatt

CSM Tech

Elco Motor Yachts

Krautler Elektromaschinen

Ray Electric Outboards

Aquamot

Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

ePropulsion Technology

Compared with gas outboard motor market, outboard electric motor market is much smaller and under development. There are two types of outboard electric motor available in the market, which includes outboard electric propulsion motor and outboard electric trolling motor. Currently outboard electric trolling motor accounts for the main market share based on volume; this type of motor is small and cheap. Gas outboard motor can provide higher power and are suitable for heavy duty application. Electric outboard motor are environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, thus they are more suitable to be used in some applications and are becoming more and more popular worldwide.

Worldwide, there are about thirty manufacturers of outboard electric motor currently; and there are more than forty brands of outboard electric motor available in market. Some of these manufacturers are specialized in the production of outboard electric propulsion motor, and some of them are specialized in the production of outboard electric trolling motor. Some manufacturers have raw materials or cost advantages, and some of them have technology or marketing advantages.

As the market of outboard electric motor is growing rapidly and there is considerable market potential, it is forecasted that more and more enterprises will enter the market with different advantages and disadvantages. And the market is believed to be fiercer.

The worldwide market for Outboard Electric Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 63 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Outboard Electric Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Civil Entertainment

Municipal Application

Commercial Application

Other Application

Table of Contents

1 Outboard Electric Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outboard Electric Motors

1.2 Classification of Outboard Electric Motors by Types

1.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Outboard Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Outboard Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Outboard Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Outboard Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Outboard Electric Motors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Outboard Electric Motors (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Outboard Electric Motors Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Outboard Electric Motors Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Outboard Electric Motors Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

