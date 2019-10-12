Outdoor Furniture Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Outdoor Furniture Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Outdoor Furniture industry. Outdoor Furniture Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Outdoor Furniture market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new & non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture. Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

The global market for outdoor furniture is highly diversified and competitive. In a bid to position themselves as energy-efficient and environment-friendly stores, vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on furnishing items in retail space, and launching handcrafted furniture. Outdoor Furniture industry is relatively fragmented, Yotrio Corporation is the world leading manufacturer in global Outdoor Furniture market with the market share of 3.27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON and KETTAL.

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential