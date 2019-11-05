Outdoor Furniture Market Size 2019 Analysis By Industry Share, Emerging Demands, Growth Rate, Recent & Future Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast To 2024

Global “Outdoor Furniture Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Outdoor Furniture Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Outdoor Furniture industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Outdoor Furniture market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Outdoor Furniture market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Outdoor Furniture market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Scope of the Report:

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new & non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture. Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

The global market for outdoor furniture is highly diversified and competitive. In a bid to position themselves as energy-efficient and environment-friendly stores, vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on furnishing items in retail space, and launching handcrafted furniture. Outdoor Furniture industry is relatively fragmented, Yotrio Corporation is the world leading manufacturer in global Outdoor Furniture market with the market share of 3.27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON and KETTAL.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metal

Plastic

Wood

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Outdoor Furniture Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Outdoor Furniture market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Outdoor Furniture market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Outdoor Furniture Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued… Detailed TOC of Global Outdoor Furniture Market at https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/13869876#TOC



