Outdoor Heating Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

Outdoor Heating Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Outdoor Heating

InternationalOutdoor Heating Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Outdoor Heating  Market Report – Outdoor Heater, also called Patio Heater, (also called a mushroom or umbrella heater) is an appliance for generating radiant heat for outdoor use.A burner on top of a post, burns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane or butane, and directs the flames against a perforated metal screen. Heat is radiated from the surface of the screen in a circular pattern around the appliance. A reflector atop the burner reflects heat that would be otherwise lost upwards. This is because the reflecting hood is usually silvered which makes it a poor absorber/emitter of heat but excellent at reflecting infra-red radiation back. This reduces the amount of heat lost by conduction as silvered surfaces will not absorb infra-red light.

Global Outdoor Heating  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Infrared Dynamics
  • Garden Sun
  • Fire Sense
  • Sunheat International
  • AZ Patio Heaters
  • Blue Rhino
  • Lava Heat Italia
  • Bromic Heating

The Scope of the Report:

Outdoor Heating product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
As large demand of high-end products at abroad, many companies Technology has been mature.
The worldwide market for Outdoor Heating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Outdoor Heating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Standalone Heaters
  • Tabletop
  • Mountable

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Restaurant Patios
  • Rooftop Decks
  • Transit Shelters
  • Public Spaces

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Outdoor Heating  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Outdoor Heating  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Outdoor Heating  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Outdoor Heating  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Outdoor Heating  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Outdoor Heating  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Outdoor Heating  by Country

    5.1 North America Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Outdoor Heating  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Outdoor Heating  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Outdoor Heating  by Country

    8.1 South America Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Outdoor Heating  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Outdoor Heating  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Outdoor Heating  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Outdoor Heating  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Outdoor Heating  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Outdoor Heating  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Outdoor Heating  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Outdoor Heating  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

