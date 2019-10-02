Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global “Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Outdoor Sports GPS Device:

Outdoor sports GPS devices are portable gadgets that receive satellite signals. A GPS device offering different functionalities comes in different forms such as a handheld device, wearable device (smart watch and a smart glass). The mechanism of these devices is similar to smartphones and tablets.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Garmin

SUUNTO

Adidas

Bushnell

DeLorme

Nike

Apple

Golife

Bryton

Samsung

SONY

Magellan

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Global Sat

Motorola

Gerk

Tomoon

inWatch

Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Outdoor Sports GPS Device Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Outdoor Sports GPS Device market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Types:

handheld device

Wearable device Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Applications:

Glof

Running

Cycling This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Outdoor Sports GPS Device industry. Scope of Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market:

Garmin, Polar, Bushnell, DeLorme are the earlier companies to produce the GPS device for outdoor sports, and Garmin is the leading specialist in the outdoor sports GPS device for the long time.

The outdoor sports GPS device concentrates in Taiwan, and there are some big OEM players of smart watch, and some mid-end, low-end brands, such as Bryton, Golife, Global Sat, etc. The Taiwan production of outdoor sports GPS device takes up about 30% of the global market. The USA is expected to be the global second largest market in 2015, followed by Europe.

The outdoor sports GPS device can be classified into handheld type and wearable type, the wearable type products are further classified into smart watch with GPS device and smart glasses with GPS functions. Currently, wearable type has developed to be the mainly product of outdoor sports GPS device with the share 75% of total market. And the smart glasses with GPS functions are scant in the world at present. Also, the functions of outdoor sports GPS device, can be instead of smart phones, pad with GPS systems. So we think the simple outdoor sports GPS device market is limited, and the multifunctional smart device will continue to rewrite the future market of outdoor sports GPS device.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of outdoor sports GPS device brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the outdoor sports GPS device field.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Sports GPS Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.7% over the next five years, will reach 69900 million US$ in 2024, from 9820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.