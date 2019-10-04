Outlook of Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market 2019: Research Report during 2019-2024

The Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Report – For DLC classification, it organized DLC types on a pseudo ternary phase diagram and clarified the relationship with deposition methods. DLC films formed with the sputter vapor deposition method and arc PVD method do not contain hydrogen as long as only solid graphite is used as the raw material and no hydrocarbon gas is used. They are characterized by the differences in the amount of sp3-bonded carbon and the structure of the cluster within the range from graphite-like carbon (GLC) that does not contain hydrogen and amorphous carbon (a-C) to tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C). On the other hand, DLC films produced from a hydrocarbon gas using the plasma CVD method always contain hydrogen. These DLC films take the form of hydrogenated amorphous carbon (a-C:H) to hydrogenated tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C:H), which are characterized by the differences in the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon. Thus, DLC is distinguished by the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon, and the cluster structure, which provides information for understanding various behaviors including mechanical (hardness and Youngs modulus), optical (refraction, penetration/ absorption), electric (conductance), and chemical (changes during an increase in temperature, oxidation, affinity with various materials) behaviors.

Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) market competition by top manufacturers

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.

The worldwide market for Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PVD

PECVD

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Other

Table of Contents

1 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC)

1.2 Classification of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) by Types

1.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

