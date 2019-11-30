Outlook of Global Savory Snacks Market 2019: Research Report during 2019-2024

“Savory Snacks Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.
Short Details of Savory Snacks Market Report – Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.
Global Savory Snacks market competition by top manufacturers
- Kellogg
- Calbee
- General Mills
- PepsiCo
- Kraft Heinz
- ConAgra Foods
- Diamond Foods
- Mars
- Intersnack Group GmbH
- Lorenz Bahlsen
- Orkla ASA
- Lamb Weston
- McCain Foods
- Aviko
- Intersnack Group
- Hain Celestial Group
- Herr Foods
- Want Want Holdings
- And many More…………………..
This report focuses on the Savory Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segmentâs growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segmentâs growth.In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this marketâs growth in the region is driven by the consumerâs need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this marketâs growth in countries like the US and Canada.The worldwide market for Savory Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Potato Chips
- Extruded Snacks
- Nuts and Seeds
- Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
- Popcorn
- Meat Snacks
- Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Independent Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Savory Snacks Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Potato Chips
1.2.2 Extruded Snacks
1.2.3 Nuts and Seeds
1.2.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
1.2.5 Popcorn
