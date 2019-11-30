Outlook of Global Savory Snacks Market 2019: Research Report during 2019-2024

“Savory Snacks Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Savory Snacks Market Report – Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.

Global Savory Snacks market competition by top manufacturers

Kellogg

Calbee

General Mills

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

Mars

Intersnack Group GmbH

Lorenz Bahlsen

Orkla ASA

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Aviko

Intersnack Group

Hain Celestial Group

Herr Foods

Want Want Holdings

And many More…………………..

This report focuses on the Savory Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segmentâs growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segmentâs growth.In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this marketâs growth in the region is driven by the consumerâs need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this marketâs growth in countries like the US and Canada.The worldwide market for Savory Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Savory Snacks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Potato Chips

1.2.2 Extruded Snacks

1.2.3 Nuts and Seeds

1.2.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

1.2.5 Popcorn

1.And Continue………………………………….

