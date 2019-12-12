Overall Turbochargers Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Overall Turbochargers Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industryto meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc. to name a few. The top 5 manufacturers occupied about 82% market share. These companies are trying to introduce new technology in the market through innovation and new product development. Apart from this, they are taking initiatives to engage themselves in partnerships and alliances in order to expand their business in emerging markets such as India and China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

Kangyue Technology

Weifang Fuyuan

Shenlong Turbocharger

Okiya Group

Zhejiang Rongfa

Hunan Rugidove Overall Turbochargers Market by Types

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo Overall Turbochargers Market by Applications

Automotive

Engineering Machinery