Overlock Sewing Machines Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Overlock Sewing Machines Market” by analysing various key segments of this Overlock Sewing Machines market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Overlock Sewing Machines market competitors.

Regions covered in the Overlock Sewing Machines Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Overlock Sewing Machines Market: 

An Overlock is a kind of stitch that sews over the borders of a single or a couple of fabrics to create flawless edges for the garments. This kind of stitch is also used for hemming and seaming. There are designated machines that are designed to make an overlock stitch within a very less amount of time. Such machines are called as overlock sewing machines. An overlock / over edge machine is a high-speed sewing machine, it is the quickest performing machine for giving overedge stitches.The Overlock Sewing Machines market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Overlock Sewing Machines.

Top Key Manufacturers in Overlock Sewing Machines Market:

  • JUKI
  • Brother
  • Jack
  • Feiyue
  • ZOJE
  • Shang Gong Group
  • Singer
  • Gemsy
  • Toyota
  • Jaguar
  • Typical
  • Sunstar
  • MAQI
  • Janome
  • Bernina
  • Pegasus
  • MAX
  • Baby Lock
  • TEAKI
  • Zhejiang DUMA
  • Zhejiang Heng Qiang (ACME)
  • Taizhou Sewkey
  • Zhejiang HOVER Tech
  • Shanghai LIJIA
  • Zhejiang JUITA
  • Zhejiang JIADAO
  • Zhejiang BOTE
  • Taizhou Zoyer

    Overlock Sewing Machines Market by Applications:

  • Household
  • Industrial

    Overlock Sewing Machines Market by Types:

  • 2-Thread Overlock Sewing Machines
  • 3-Thread Overlock Sewing Machines
  • 4-Thread Overlock Sewing Machines
  • 5-Thread Overlock Sewing Machines
  • 6-Thread Overlock Sewing Machines

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Overlock Sewing Machines Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Overlock Sewing Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Overlock Sewing Machines Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Overlock Sewing Machines Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Product
    4.3 Overlock Sewing Machines Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Overlock Sewing Machines by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Overlock Sewing Machines by Product
    6.3 North America Overlock Sewing Machines by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines by Product
    7.3 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Overlock Sewing Machines Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Overlock Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Overlock Sewing Machines Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Overlock Sewing Machines Forecast
    12.5 Europe Overlock Sewing Machines Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Overlock Sewing Machines Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Overlock Sewing Machines Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Overlock Sewing Machines Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Overlock Sewing Machines Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

