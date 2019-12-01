Oxygen Market 2019 Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

The worldwide “Oxygen Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Oxygen Market Report – Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earths atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earths crust.

Global Oxygen market competition by top manufacturers

Linde Group

AirLiquide

Praxair

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

MESSER

Air Water

Yingde Gases

HANGZHOU HANGYANG

SCGC

Baosteel Gases

Foshan Huate

Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion.

Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point

Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.

The worldwide market for Oxygen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 48800 million US$ in 2024, from 38800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Oxygen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Medical Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

1 Oxygen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oxygen

1.2 Classification of Oxygen by Types

1.2.1 Global Oxygen Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Oxygen Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxygen Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Oxygen Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Oxygen Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Oxygen Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Oxygen Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Oxygen Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Oxygen Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Oxygen Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Oxygen (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Oxygen Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Oxygen Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Oxygen Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Oxygen Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Oxygen Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Oxygen Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Oxygen Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Oxygen Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Oxygen Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Oxygen Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Oxygen Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Oxygen Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Oxygen Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Oxygen Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Oxygen Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Oxygen Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Oxygen Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Oxygen Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Oxygen Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Oxygen Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Oxygen Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Oxygen Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Oxygen Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

