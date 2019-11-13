Oxygenator Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global Oxygenator Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Oxygenator Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Oxygenator industry.

Geographically, Oxygenator Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Oxygenator including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Oxygenator Market Repot:

edtronic

Terumo

EUROSETS S.r.l.

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Medos (XENIOS)

Maquet (Getinge)

Nipro Medical

Kewei (Microport)

Xijian Medical

About Oxygenator: An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses. Oxygenator Industry report begins with a basic Oxygenator market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Oxygenator Market Types:

Infant Paediatric Oxygenator

Adult Oxygenator Oxygenator Market Applications:

Respiratory

Cardiac

In 2017, the global Oxygenator market is dominated by North America (31.32%) and Europe (34.63%). The market is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.

For China market, the industry is developing rapidly. The main players are Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo and Xenios. Medtronic, Sorin and Terumo enjoy more than 60% market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Oxygenator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.