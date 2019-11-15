Ozone Disinfection Machine Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

Global “Ozone Disinfection Machine Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Ozone Disinfection Machine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ozone Disinfection Machine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Xylem

Ozonia

Mitsubishi Electric

Metawater

ProMinent

Toshiba

SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS

Ozono Elettronica Internazionale

Guolin

Fujian Newland EnTech

China LB Ozone

Jinan Sankang

Kingwing

Koner The report provides a basic overview of the Ozone Disinfection Machine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Types:

Glass Medium

Non-Glass Dielectric Medium Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Applications:

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Waterworks

Ozone disinfection machine, namely ozone generator, is a device which can produce ozone. Owning to strong oxidizing and disinfection, it usually is used in water treatment of chemical factories, waterworks and swimming pools. Due to the different production of ozone, its price is diverse greatly. Generally speaking, the production of ozone is bigger; the price of ozone generator is higher. In water treatment industry, the most common ozone production is about 10kg/h. In our report, we converted different ozone production of ozone generator into 10kg/h ozone production of ozone generator.

Global demand of ozone disinfection machine will increase to 1715 units in 2015 from 1157 units in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of ozone disinfection machine demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 8.19% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of ozone disinfection machine in China will increase from 347 units in 2010 to 622 units in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 12.39% in the coming five years.

