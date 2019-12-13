Ozone Generation Technology Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

About Ozone Generation Technology:

Ozone generators work by combining oxygen (O2) with energy to produce ozone (O3). When the oxygen molecules are exposed to energy, the two atoms are broken apart. The single oxygen atoms quickly bond in groups of three to form ozone.

Ozone Generation Technology Market Manufactures:

Suez

De Nora Permelec Ltd

BWT Pharma & Biotech

Biowell

Innovatec

Jinhua

Less than 3g/h

3g/h-9g/h

More than 9g/h Ozone Generation Technology Market Applications:

Medical Application

Industrial Application

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for ozone generators in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced ozone generators. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of ozone generators will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the ozone generators industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of ozone generators is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Suez, De Nora Permelec Ltd, BWT Pharma & Biotech and Biowell, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their ozone generators and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 35.47% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global ozone generators industry because of their market share and technology status of ozone generators.

The consumption volume of ozone generators is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of ozone generators industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of ozone generators is still promising.

The worldwide market for Ozone Generation Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 14 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.