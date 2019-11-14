P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

Geographically, P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

eno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

Salicylates and Chemicals

About P-hydroxybenzoic Acid: P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer. P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Industry report begins with a basic P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Types:

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Applications:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer

As for the consumption region, China is the largest one, holding 33.51% market share in 2017, followed by Japan, with 23.13% market share. Presently, USA is the net importer of PHBA. Most of the PHBA consumed in USA is imported from San Fu Chemical in Taiwan.

The worldwide market for P-hydroxybenzoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 69 million US$ in 2024, from 50 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.