P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in P-hydroxybenzoic Acid industry. P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997184

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco and many more Scope of the Report:

As for the consumption region, China is the largest one, holding 33.51% market share in 2017, followed by Japan, with 23.13% market share. Presently, USA is the net importer of PHBA. Most of the PHBA consumed in USA is imported from San Fu Chemical in Taiwan.

The worldwide market for P-hydroxybenzoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 69 million US$ in 2024, from 50 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997184 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer