p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Size Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2025

The document consists of evaluation of enterprise key producers, costing of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity.

About p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Study:

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

In 2019, the market size of p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufactures of p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market are:

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

Salicylates and Chemicals

Segmentation Analysis: Report Provides segmentation on the basis of product type, application and geographical regions with sales, revenue, market share and growth p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market by Types:

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade

p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market by Application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Others

p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Finally, p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Report estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research.

Detailed TOC of p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Size

2.2 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

No.of Pages: 115

4 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Production by Type

6.2 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Revenue by Type

6.3 p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

