P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019-2024 Driven by Size, Significant Trends and Factors Driving

About P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3)

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

The following Manufactures are included in the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market report:

iangsu Xinxin Chemical

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

Various costs involved in the production of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Types:

Purity?99%

Purity?99% P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Applications:

Esmolol Hydrochloride

Cetraxate Hydrochloride