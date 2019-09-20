P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global “P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market also studies the global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3):

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market by Manufactures:

iangsu Xinxin Chemical

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Types:

Purity≥99%

Purity＜99% P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Applications:

Esmolol Hydrochloride

Cetraxate Hydrochloride

China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.

The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world. Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production

We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.

The worldwide market for P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.