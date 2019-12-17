p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

About p-Phenylenediamine (PPD):

P-Phenylenediamine (PPD) is an organic compound with formula C6H4(NH2)2. PPD is used as an intermediate in performance resins and fibers, and as a curing agent for high temperature composites. It is also used in the formulation of urethane coatings, rubber chemicals, and textile dyes and pigments. PPD makes an excellent intermediate in formulating materials of high temperature stability, high strength, and chemical and electrical resistance.

Top Key Players of p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market:

DuPont

Lanxess

Longsheng

Chizhou Fangda

Ruiyuan

TBI Corporation

Jayvir Dye Chem

Major Types covered in the p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market report are:

PPD AD

PPD AD Molten

PPD AD Ultra Pure

Others Major Applications covered in the p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market report are:

Dyes and Pigments

Synthetic Rubber Additives

Aramid Fiber

Others Scope of p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) Market:

In 2016, the global p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) market is led by North America, capturing about 37.08% of global p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.42% global production share.

Globally, the p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) market is mainly driven by growing demand for dyes and pigments which accounts for nearly 51.63% of total downstream consumption of p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) in global.

The worldwide market for p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the p-Phenylenediamine (PPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.