PA 12 Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

About PA 12:

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from Ï-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

Top Key Players of PA 12 Market:

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

Major Types covered in the PA 12 Market report are:

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12 Major Applications covered in the PA 12 Market report are:

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others Scope of PA 12 Market:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.