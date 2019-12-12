 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PA 12 Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

PA 12

GlobalPA 12 Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PA 12 market size.

About PA 12:

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from Ï-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

Top Key Players of PA 12 Market:

  • Evonik(DE)
  • Arkema(FR)
  • EMS-Grivory(CH)
  • UBE Industries(JP)

    Major Types covered in the PA 12 Market report are:

  • Bio-based PA 12
  • Petroleum-based PA 12

    Major Applications covered in the PA 12 Market report are:

  • Food & Medical
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Others

    Scope of PA 12 Market:

  • At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
  • There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.
  • At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.
  • Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.
  • The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PA 12 product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PA 12, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PA 12 in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PA 12 competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PA 12 breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PA 12 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PA 12 sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of PA 12 Market Report pages: 108

    1 PA 12 Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PA 12 by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PA 12 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PA 12 Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PA 12 Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PA 12 Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PA 12 Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PA 12 Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
