PA66 Engineering Plastics Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PA66 Engineering Plastics industry.

Geographically, PA66 Engineering Plastics Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PA66 Engineering Plastics including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Repot:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang About PA66 Engineering Plastics: PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications. PA66 Engineering Plastics Industry report begins with a basic PA66 Engineering Plastics market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Types:

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Applications:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment

In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.

In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for PA66 Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 4940 million US$ in 2024, from 4250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.