PA66 Engineering Plastics Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

PA66 Engineering Plastics

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PA66 Engineering Plastics industry.

Geographically, PA66 Engineering Plastics Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PA66 Engineering Plastics including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Repot:

  • Invista
  • Ascend
  • Solvay
  • BASF
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Dupont
  • Radici Group
  • Shenma
  • Hua Yang

    About PA66 Engineering Plastics:

    PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.

    PA66 Engineering Plastics Industry report begins with a basic PA66 Engineering Plastics market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Types:

  • Injection Molding Grade
  • Extrusion Grade

    PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Machinery equipment
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of PA66 Engineering Plastics market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global PA66 Engineering Plastics?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in PA66 Engineering Plastics space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the PA66 Engineering Plastics?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of PA66 Engineering Plastics market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the PA66 Engineering Plastics opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of PA66 Engineering Plastics market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of PA66 Engineering Plastics market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.
  • In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for PA66 Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 4940 million US$ in 2024, from 4250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PA66 Engineering Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on PA66 Engineering Plastics Market major leading market players in PA66 Engineering Plastics industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Industry report also includes PA66 Engineering Plastics Upstream raw materials and PA66 Engineering Plastics downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PA66 Engineering Plastics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PA66 Engineering Plastics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PA66 Engineering Plastics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

