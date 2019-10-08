PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “PA66 Engineering Plastics Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. PA66 Engineering Plastics industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. PA66 Engineering Plastics Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.

In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.

In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for PA66 Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 4940 million US$ in 2024, from 4250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the PA66 Engineering Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment