 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

PA66

The report shows positive growth in “PA66 Engineering Plastics Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. PA66 Engineering Plastics industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. PA66 Engineering Plastics Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14008953

PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.

Some top manufacturers in PA66 Engineering Plastics Market: –

  • Invista
  • Ascend
  • Solvay
  • BASF
  • Asahi Kasei and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.
  • In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for PA66 Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 4940 million US$ in 2024, from 4250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the PA66 Engineering Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Injection Molding Grade
  • Extrusion Grade

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Machinery equipment
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14008953

    PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PA66 Engineering Plastics market.

    Chapter 1- to describe PA66 Engineering Plastics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of PA66 Engineering Plastics, with sales, revenue, and price of PA66 Engineering Plastics, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PA66 Engineering Plastics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- PA66 Engineering Plastics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PA66 Engineering Plastics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This PA66 Engineering Plastics report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the PA66 Engineering Plastics market players.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)- https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14008953

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Report:

    Drum Brake Market 2019-2025 includes Manufactures, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

    Impact Socket Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

    Cement Backer Board Market 2024: New Project SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis, Future Forecast

    Global Personal Finance & Budgeting Software Market Share, Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2023

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.