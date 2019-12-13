 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Packaging Adhesives Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Packaging Adhesives

Global “Packaging Adhesives Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Packaging Adhesives industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Packaging Adhesives market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Packaging Adhesives by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Packaging Adhesives Market Analysis:

  • An adhesive, also known as glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, is any substance applied to one surface, or both surfaces, of two separate items that binds them together and resists their separation.
  • Packaging adhesives (PA) are manufactured using various technologies such as water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt. They are used in a wide range of applications such as non-rigid bonding in textiles, flexible packing, and structural usage for assembly operations to provide high bonding strength. Food & beverages and healthcare are the major industries were PA are used.
  • The global Packaging Adhesives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

    • Some Major Players of Packaging Adhesives Market Are:

  • Henkel
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • Avery Dennison
  • Bostik
  • Paramelt
  • Jowat
  • SIKA
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Ashland
  • Dymax

    • Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based
  • Hot-melt based

    • Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Case & Carton
  • Corrugated Packaging
  • Labeling
  • Flexible Packaging
  • Folding Cartons
  • Specialty Packaging

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Packaging Adhesives create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Packaging Adhesives Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Packaging Adhesives Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Packaging Adhesives Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Packaging Adhesives Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Packaging Adhesives Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Packaging Adhesives Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Packaging Adhesives Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Packaging Adhesives Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

