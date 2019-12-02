 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PACS and RIS Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Global “PACS and RIS Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the PACS and RIS Market. The PACS and RIS Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About PACS and RIS Market: 

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACSs) has been widely used medical imaging technology for enabling the storing, retrieving, presenting, and the sharing of images produced by a wide variety of hardware medical modalities. Frequently used with radiology information systems (RIS), they have gained traction across hospitals and healthcare systems. Equipped with the capability of managing vast amounts of healthcare data, PACS and RIS technologies, have gained popularity in healthcare IT systems. The market is anticipated to be on the trajectory of exciting growth, fueled by the growing digitalization of healthcare systems world over. The increasing integration of PACS and RIS with ambulatory surgical centers and the development of better, interoperable systems are prominent trends that augur favorably for the market in the coming years.In 2018, the global PACS and RIS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in PACS and RIS Market:

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Agfa Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers

    Regions covered in the PACS and RIS Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    PACS and RIS Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Research & Academic Institutes
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    PACS and RIS Market by Types:

  • Web-based
  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 PACS and RIS Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global PACS and RIS Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global PACS and RIS Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global PACS and RIS Market Size
    2.1.1 Global PACS and RIS Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global PACS and RIS Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 PACS and RIS Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global PACS and RIS Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global PACS and RIS Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 PACS and RIS Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 PACS and RIS Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 PACS and RIS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global PACS and RIS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 PACS and RIS Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 PACS and RIS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 PACS and RIS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 PACS and RIS Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 PACS and RIS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 PACS and RIS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers PACS and RIS Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PACS and RIS Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global PACS and RIS Sales by Product
    4.2 Global PACS and RIS Revenue by Product
    4.3 PACS and RIS Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global PACS and RIS Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America PACS and RIS by Countries
    6.1.1 North America PACS and RIS Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America PACS and RIS Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America PACS and RIS by Product
    6.3 North America PACS and RIS by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe PACS and RIS by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe PACS and RIS Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe PACS and RIS Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe PACS and RIS by Product
    7.3 Europe PACS and RIS by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America PACS and RIS by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America PACS and RIS Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America PACS and RIS Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America PACS and RIS by Product
    9.3 Central & South America PACS and RIS by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 PACS and RIS Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global PACS and RIS Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global PACS and RIS Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 PACS and RIS Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global PACS and RIS Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global PACS and RIS Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 PACS and RIS Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America PACS and RIS Forecast
    12.5 Europe PACS and RIS Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America PACS and RIS Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 PACS and RIS Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

