Pain Relief Patches Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Pain Relief Patches

Global “Pain Relief Patches Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pain Relief Patches in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pain Relief Patches Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Hisamitsu
  • Mylan
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Actavis
  • Lingrui
  • Teikoku Seiyaku
  • Sanofi
  • Novartis
  • Qizheng
  • Endo
  • Huarun 999
  • GSK
  • Haw Par
  • Nichiban
  • Mentholatum Company
  • Laboratoires Genevrier
  • BLUE-EMU

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Pain Relief Patches industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Pain Relief Patches Market Types:

  • LidocaineÂ Patches
  • DiclofenacÂ Patches
  • IndomethacinÂ Patches
  • Counter-IrritantÂ Patches
  • FentanylÂ Patches
  • Other

    Pain Relief Patches Market Applications:

  • OTC
  • Rx

    Finally, the Pain Relief Patches market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Pain Relief Patches market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Pain Relief Patches, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Pain Relief Patches industry.
  • The classification of Pain Relief Patches includes Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches and other, and the proportion of Counter-Irritant Patches in 2016 is about 34.8%.
  • Transdermal pain-relieving patches frequently contain lidocaine and can promise pain relief from chronic symptoms. The over-the-counter topical pain patches listed below are ideal for providing temporary relief for mild to moderate pain symptoms. These medicated adhesive patches typically come in two varieties of analgesic patches: counter-irritant and fentanyl patches.
  • China region is the largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, with a production market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, enjoying production market share nearly 29.9% in 2016.
  • China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 16.6%.
  • Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Pain Relief Patches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 6840 million US$ in 2024, from 4720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pain Relief Patches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Pain Relief Patches Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Pain Relief Patches by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Pain Relief Patches Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Pain Relief Patches Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Pain Relief Patches Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Pain Relief Patches Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Pain Relief Patches Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

